Review: Stargirl

Brec Bassinger (right) is a great lead in Stargirl.

STARGIRL

Premieres tonight, 7pm on Warner TV (StarHub TV Ch 515/Singtel TV Ch 306). Subsequent new episodes premiere every Wednesday at 9.50pm

There was a sigh of resignation going into this latest entry to the DC comics TV adaptations, also known as the Arrowverse.

But the cloud of superhero fatigue was soon lifted.

Admittedly, the set-up takes too long, but once it kicks in, it moves at enough of a pace that the three episodes reviewed felt like much more.

Brec Bassinger plays teenager Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl, who discovers a possibly magical staff that used to belong to Starman, killed in action a decade ago. The staff comes alive only with her.

Courtney's stepdad (Luke Wilson) used to be Starman's sidekick, and now he is hers.

There is a cute conceit in that all the supervillains and potential superheroes - Courtney's aim is to rebuild the Justice Society of America - are living in the same idyllic town of Blue Valley.

While the effects run hot and cold, Bassinger is a great lead and plays off Wilson's beleaguered father figure well.

The outsider girl discovering a superpower in a small-town high school scenario is very Buffy The Vampire Slayer, but that is no bad thing.

In fact, it is the shot in the arm these superhero series need. - JONATHAN ROBERTS - 3.5 Ticks