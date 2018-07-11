Sacha Baron Cohen turns satirical gaze to US again in new TV show

Sacha Baron Cohen, the British comedian who ridiculed Kazakhstan and Middle America in Borat and satirised the fashion industry in Bruno, is back on TV for the first time in a decade with a comedy series about the US.

Cable channel Showtime said the seven-episode Who Is America? premieres on Sunday in the US and on July 16 on Britain's Channel 4.

The announcement said it will "explore the diverse individuals, from the infamous to the unknown across the political and cultural spectrum".