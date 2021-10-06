Squid Game cast to appear on Jimmy Fallon show

Squid Game actors (from left) Park Hae-soo, Lee Jung-jae, Jung Ho-yeon, and Wi Ha-jun will be guests on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Squid Game craze is going strong.

The main cast of Netflix hit Korean thriller, Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, Jung Ho-yeon, and Wi Ha-jun, will appear on the October 6 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The nine-part survival series has topped global Netflix charts since its release and became the first South Korean show to reach the top spot in the streaming platform’s show rankings in the US.

Other South Korean acts such as K-pop sensations BTS and Blackpink, as well as Oscar-winning director Bong Joon Ho, have also been guests on The Tonight Show.

Jung currently holds the title of the most-followed South Korean actress on Instagram with 14.6 million (and counting) followers.

It was only on Oct 4 where the 27-year-old model-turned-actress overtook veteran actress Song Hye Kyo (Descendants of The Sun), who currently has 12million followers on the platform, to become the second-most followed South Korean actress.

The two male leads, Lee, 48, and Park, 39, have already amassed 1.7 million and 960,000 followers respectively since starting their Instagram accounts on Oct 2.