Star Wars series The Bad Batch, Loki to hit Disney+ on May 4, June 11

LOS ANGELES: The next Star Wars series, an animated show about an elite group of clones called The Bad Batch, will debut on the Disney+ streaming service on May 4, Disney said on Wednesday in a statement ahead of a presentation of upcoming programming to the Television Critics Association.

In addition, Marvel Studios live-action series Loki, about the villain played by Tom Hiddleston, will premiere on June 11.

The Bad Batch will follow the experimental clones in a rapidly changing galaxy following the end of the Clone Wars.

The premiere date coincides with an unofficial holiday among Star Wars fans who use the catchphrase "May the Fourth be with you".

Disney is adding several high-profile series from its Star Wars and Marvel franchises to help attract viewers to Disney+, which launched in Singapore on Tuesday.

As of Jan 2, it had 94.9 million subscribers, helped by the popularity of Star Wars spin-off The Mandalorian and Marvel series WandaVision.

Marvel is currently filming Ms. Marvel and Hawkeye for Disney+ and will begin shooting She-Hulk in a few weeks followed by Moon Knight, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige told the TV critics group.

Marvel is linking the stories told in the streaming TV series to its feature films that play in movie theatres. Wanda aka Scarlet Witch, played by Elizabeth Olsen, will next appear in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse Of Madness, a film scheduled for release in March next year.