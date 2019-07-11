Stranger Things 3 breaks Netflix viewing records

LOS ANGELES : Nicki Minaj said on Tuesday that she is pulling out of a planned concert in Saudi Arabia next week, citing her support for the rights of women and the LGBTQ community.

The US rap star, known for her raunchy outfits and provocative stage performances, was due to headline the Jeddah World Fest music festival on July 18, but her plan triggered a social media backlash over human rights in the ultra-conservative kingdom.

"While I want nothing more than to bring my show to fans in Saudi Arabia, after better educating myself on the issues, I believe it is important for me to make clear my support for the rights of women, the LGBTQ community and freedom of expression," she said in a statement.

The New York-based Human Rights Foundation (HRF) last week urged Minaj to cancel her performance, saying her appearance would be at odds with her participation in festivities in New York marking Gay Pride month in June. Homosexuality is banned in Saudi Arabia.