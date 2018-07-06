Stranger Things' Demogorgon to come alive at Halloween Horror Nights 8

All dressed up for the annual scarefest, Universal Studios Singapore's Halloween Horror Nights at Resorts World Sentosa will be back for the eight edition.

Imagine coming face to face with a slimy humanoid creature as it stalks and towers over you, baring its fangs and swinging its claws, ready to devour its next prey.

Come September, the infamous Demogorgon monster that terrorised children and adults alike from the hit sci-fi horror Netflix series Stranger Things will come alive at this year's Halloween Horror Nights 8 (HHN8).

As part of the annual scarefest, Universal Studios Singapore has collaborated with Netflix for the first time to produce the highly anticipated Stranger Things supernatural mazes.

Mr Markham Gannon, assistant director of creatives at Resorts World Sentosa, told The New Paper: "We have worked closely with Netflix and we are going to recreate a demogorgon. You will see a physical one and it is a long process to get it right and make it realistic."

From escaping the Demogorgon at the Byers home to entering the ominous portal in Hawkins Lab, fans will be sliding into the eerie woods of alternate dimension Upside Down through 12 artfully recreated scenes and storylines - the most number of thematic rooms to date for an HHN event in Singapore.

The team worked on the concepts right after last year's HHN, where one of their ideas was collaborating with Netflix.

Universal Studios Florida and Universal Studios Hollywood will also be launching similar Stranger Things haunted houses this year.

Ms Michelle Klyne, project director of HHN8, said: "We have always toyed with the idea of doing an intellectual property house but really wanted to make sure it was the right one.

"Netflix seemed open and for its Stranger Things branding, it was translating the hit TV series into a haunted house. The challenge is the level of accuracy and detailing we have to follow."

This included replicating the look of 1980s Hawkins, Indiana, the interior designs of the rooms shown in the series and even the living room wallpaper.

Mr Gannon said: "One thing different about our experience (compared to the other Universal Studios) is that in some scenes, you will be that character, seeing it through their eyes.

"You will meet some of the characters along the way, other times you will see it from their perspective."

Additionally, the team has upped the fear factor for HHN8 by having 10 stunt scares across five haunted houses, three live shows and two scare zones.

At interactive haunted house Killuminati, expect nightmarish rituals and sacrifices from an ancient Chinese secret society of bloodthirsty vampires.

HHN8's assistant project director Gemma Lefaucheur said: "Each year, we are striving to push the limit to find different ways to interest our guests.

"Visitors (to Killuminati) will experience a theatrical pre-show before going into the sacrificial arena to be part of the ritual... We are definitely going to rip (people) from their comfort zone."

FYI

WHAT: Halloween Horror Nights 8

WHEN: Sept 27 to Oct 31

WHERE: Universal Studios Singapore, Resorts World Sentosa

TICKETS: Early bird offers are at $55 (non-peak) and $65 (peak) until Aug 12. Standard prices are $58 (non-peak) and $68 (peak).

VISIT: www.halloweenhorrornights.com.sg