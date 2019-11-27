TV

Taiwanese actor-model Godfrey Gao, 35, dies of heart attack

In this file photo taken on November 20, 2017, Taiwanese-Canadian actor Godfrey Gao poses on the "Pink Carpet" ahead of the start of the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai. AFP
Nov 27, 2019 05:47 pm

HONG KONG – Taiwanese-Canadian model-actor Godfrey Gao has died after suffering an apparent heart attack while on set in China.

The 35-year-old was filming competitive sports reality show Chase Me in the eastern Chinese city of Ningbo on Wednesday when he died.

A statement from China’s Zhejiang Television said Gao had slowed and fallen to the ground while running during filming, and that the hospital had confirmed it was a sudden cardiac death.

His agency JetStar Entertainment added Gao had fainted and was declared dead after nearly three hours of medical care. The statement thanked “every fan who loves Godfrey” and said his death was “extremely painful”.

The Taiwan-born Gao, who stands at 1.93m, initially rose to fame by becoming the first Asian male model for the luxury brand Louis Vuitton.

He acted in numerous television dramas and movies, including a role as warlock Magnus Bane in the Hollywood film The Mortal Instruments: City Of Bones.

His body will be transported Wednesday to Taipei. - AP/AFP

Celebrities