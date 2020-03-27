TV audiences surge as Covid-19 keeps Americans home

LOS ANGELES: From family drama This Is Us to police crime series NCIS, audiences are flocking to television shows in numbers unseen for up to a year as coronavirus shutdowns and social distancing keeps millions of Americans at home.

NCIS scored its biggest audience since February last year on Tuesday night, attracting some 13.08 million viewers - a 22 per cent increase over its last original broadcast on March 10, CBS said on Wednesday.

Audiences for the big four traditional US television networks - ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC - have been declining in recent years due to fierce competition from streaming, e-sports and social media.

But data analytics company Nielsen said in a report last week that Americans are expected to watch as much as 60 per cent more television across all platforms as increasingly restrictive shutdowns are implemented across the US.