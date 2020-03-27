TV

TV audiences surge as Covid-19 keeps Americans home

TV audiences surge as Covid-19 keeps Americans home
Aaron Paul stars in HBO series Westworld. PHOTO: HBO
Mar 27, 2020 06:00 am

LOS ANGELES: From family drama This Is Us to police crime series NCIS, audiences are flocking to television shows in numbers unseen for up to a year as coronavirus shutdowns and social distancing keeps millions of Americans at home.

NCIS scored its biggest audience since February last year on Tuesday night, attracting some 13.08 million viewers - a 22 per cent increase over its last original broadcast on March 10, CBS said on Wednesday.

Audiences for the big four traditional US television networks - ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC - have been declining in recent years due to fierce competition from streaming, e-sports and social media.

But data analytics company Nielsen said in a report last week that Americans are expected to watch as much as 60 per cent more television across all platforms as increasingly restrictive shutdowns are implemented across the US.

Cable channel HBO is seeing increases for shows such as sci-fi series Westworld and for older fare such as teen series Euphoria. - REUTERS

TV

Post-production of The Walking Dead Season 10 finale delayed by outbreak

Related Stories

Filming of Friends reunion special delayed due to Covid-19 concerns

Oscars will have no host again this year

All 200 seats for Aloysius Pang memorial snapped up

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

TV