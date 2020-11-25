TV review: Brave New World

Alden Ehrenreich, who portrayed Han Solo in the lukewarm Solo: A Star Wars Story, gets his second shot at being a lead in Brave New World, the slick, sexy sci-fi dystopian drama based on Aldous Huxley's seminal 1932 novel.

Although he again does not have a hit on his hands (the series got cancelled after one season), Brave New World remains a watchable escapist fantasy.

Joining him as co-leads are TV stars who were memorably killed off early in their popular shows - Harry Lloyd (Viserys Targaryen in Game Of Thrones) and Jessica Brown Findlay (Lady Sybil in Downton Abbey) - so it is a treat for fans to see them resurrected on the small screen in meatier roles.

As citizens of the sterile utopian society New London, counsellor Bernard Marx (Lloyd) and fetus technician Lenina Crowne (Findlay) are rescued from a violent rebellion at the Savage Lands amusement park by John the Savage (Ehrenreich), who escapes with them back home but threatens to disrupt it.

Those who enjoy HBO's Westworld may feel this not-so-brave-nor-new offering treads familiar ground, although the latter is more risque and yet more tame at the same time.

Rating: PG

Blue Ant Entertainment (StarHub Ch 509/ Singtel Ch 318), Tuesdays at 9.45pm

Score: 3.5/5