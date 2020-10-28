TV review: The Comey Rule

THE COMEY RULE

FX (StarHub TV Ch 507/Singtel TV Ch 310), Oct 30 to Nov 4, 11pm

Airing in time for the upcoming US election is this two-part political drama miniseries about former FBI director James Comey and the early days of the Trump presidency.

Written and directed by Billy Ray (Captain Phillips, Shattered Glass), The Comey Rule breaks down the details of events from Hillary Clinton's e-mail scandal to Comey's firing by Donald Trump.

It's a shame the series did not come out much earlier because there are useful explainers.

Jeff Daniels plays Comey as such a virtuous boy scout, he's almost a blank page.

Comey's adherence to the rules proves controversial, with a pre-election announcement many said damned the Clinton campaign and led to his downfall when facing Trump.

While he appears only in the second half, Brendan Gleeson's eerily accurate take on the US president is astounding. Hopefully there will be more dramas that utilise this rendition as it needs more air than it gets here.

The Comey Rule is an often riveting introduction to a near (yet somehow so far away) piece of history.

Where it stumbles is in leaning too close to absolving Comey of his actions - or inaction - rather than probing into why. - JONATHAN ROBERTS - 3.5 Ticks