TV review: Euphoria special episode

EUPHORIA (R21)

Any parent who has seen the first season of this disturbing yet addictive drama series about a group of hard-partying, drug-taking and promiscuous high school teens would likely have experienced heart palpitations.

Fans can get another fix in the form of two special episodes - the first of which is now airing on HBO Go and delivers further proof why Zendaya's recent Best Actress Emmy win was well- deserved.

In the aftermath of being left by her trans girlfriend Jules (Hunter Schafer) at the train station and relapsing, junkie Rue (Zendaya) spends Christmas with her sponsor Ali (Colman Domingo) at a diner.

Slowed down and uncharacteristically minimalist, almost the entire hour focuses on their gut-wrenching conversation about addiction. It is like we are watching an intimate, contemplative two-person play.

The second special episode, which premieres on Jan 25 on HBO Go and is co-written and co-executive produced by Schafer, will follow Jules over the Christmas holiday as she reflects on her tumultuous year.

At the rate Euphoria has been going, you can expect it to give you the same high. - JEANMARIE TAN - 3.5 Ticks