TV review: The Flight Attendant

Fans who miss street-smart "dumb blonde" Penny from the hit sitcom The Big Bang Theory should promptly board Kaley Cuoco's latest TV show The Flight Attendant.

Now airing on HBO Go and based on the novel of the same name by Chris Bohjalian, the series sees her playing the titular vodka-swilling air stewardess Cassie, a reckless functioning alcoholic and hot mess party girl.

After a romantic boozy night with handsome passenger Alex (Michiel Huisman) during a layover in Bangkok, she wakes up hungover in his hotel room - next to his bloodied corpse and unable to remember what transpired.

Over eight episodes, we see her piecing events together - with some help from Alex's "spirit" - in order to identify the real killer and clear her name.

The Flight Attendant is a mostly successful juggling act involving comedy, drama, psychological thriller and crime mystery, but there are times we won't know whether to laugh or be jolted by the big tonal swings.

Still, Cuoco soars so much in her career-best performance, we can't resist tagging along on this madcap, entertaining ride.

RATING: M18

Score: 3.5/5