TV review: Foundation

Lou Llobel in Foundation, which looks stunning but does not grip the viewer.

FOUNDATION (NC16)

Well, you wait for one unfilmable sci-fi epic and then two come along at once. While Dune is still in cinemas, Apple TV+ takes a big swing with Foundation, based on Isaac Asimov's trilogy that began in 1951.

Like Dune, you can see where the money went. It is lavish, the effects are top-notch and it is all stunning to look at. But it is also a difficult proposition.

Currently streaming, Foundation is not a series that immediately grips you. Yes, the view is nice and that counts for something, but as something to follow, it is like standing at the base of a huge edifice trying to chip away at it with a toffee hammer.

Key to Foundation is the concept of psychohistory, which is the destiny of mankind accurately predicted through maths. And you thought the PSLE was tough.

The problem with accurate predictions is they sometimes spell bad news. In this case, the Galactic Empire in which everyone lives is set to fall - bad news the emperors are understandably not keen on hearing.

Mathematician Hari Seldon (Jared Harris) and his acolytes appear to be the only ones capable of providing a way out, but will the science guy be listened to? The analogies with today's society ring loud.

Veteran writer-producer David S. Goyer has helped bring a lot of material such as Batman to the screen, but making this looks like his biggest challenge to date. - JONATHAN ROBERTS

score 2.5/5