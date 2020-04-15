TV review: Killing Eve 3

Sandra Oh stars as an ex-M16 operative in Killing Eve.

KILLING EVE 3

BBC First (StarHub Ch 502), Mondays at 1pm, and BBC Player

3/5 ticks

It is always a guilty pleasure to watch the killer chemistry between anti-heroines Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer showcased so stylishly and seductively in this dark comedy drama.

After two crackling seasons of mutual obsession, cop procedurals, brutal murders and tit-for-tat cliffhangers, Killing Eve became a TV addiction for many.

But when the third season kicks off in lukewarm fashion, where nothing of consequence takes place until the final minutes, you can't help but wonder if it's losing its edge.

Ex-MI6 operative Eve (Oh) is down in the dumps and hiding from the world as a kitchen worker after surviving being shot by psychopathic lesbian assassin Villanelle (Comer), who has moved on with a new handler.

The only part that goes for the jugular? When a major character - probably the only un-shady one in the whole show - is shockingly dispatched, setting the plot into motion.

Even though Killing Eve may be in danger of fizzling out after burning so hot and bright, the sparks are enough to keep me holding on.