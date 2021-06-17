TV review: Lupin Part 2

LUPIN PART 2 (NC16)

Rating: 4.5/5 stars

Back in January, the first part cruelly left us on a cliffhanger, with master thief Assane Diop's (Omar Sy) son abducted from under his nose.

The good news is that Part 2 of the French drama, currently streaming on Netflix, matches up to the anticipation as we continue the story of Diop's quest to right the wrong dealt to his family by crooked tycoon Hubert Pellegrini (Herve Pierre).

Unfortunately, it is hard to review Lupin without stumbling over spoilers.

What I can say is that while Part 1 had many moments that left me in admiration at the brilliance of Diop's audacious plans, there is a moment in Part 2 that caused me to audibly gasp - a proper jaw-on-the-floor moment.

It would be easy for Sy to load proceedings with arch glances, yet he gives little to nothing away. His poker game must be incredible.

It should also be applauded that Netflix's reach allows shows such as Lupin, Money Heist and Dark to be global hits in their own language without the need for a Hollywood rehash.

Lupin is an utter joy, in plotting, direction and acting, a show that will steal your heart, not your time.