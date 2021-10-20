TV review: Midnight Mass

Hamish Linklater as Father Hill, who can seemingly perform miracles, in the disturbing Midnight Mass.

MIDNIGHT MASS (M18)

If you are done with Squid Game, it is time to get onto Midnight Mass, Mike Flanagan's currently showing third slice of sinister excellence for Netflix.

Fans of the showrunner's The Haunting anthology series will find that they are in different territory - albeit with some familiar faces from the previous offerings.

In this, an isolated fishing community on a dilapidated New England island is changed by the arrival of new priest Father Hill (Hamish Linklater), which coincides with supernatural events. A storm's a-brewing, literally and figuratively.

Midnight Mass is not just a simple horror but brings in aspects such as addiction, grief and dogma.

Linklater is suitably troubled as Father Hill, who has a secret that will affect everyone and can seemingly perform miracles - but are these bestowed from above?

A real standout is Rahul Kohli, whose quiet turn as Sheriff Hassan speaks volumes (and could well be the launch to bigger things).

He is often the voice of reason, but being a Muslim in a Catholic community means he is not trusted by all, especially church lady Beverly (Samantha Sloyan).

It is arguable whether six episodes would be better than seven, but patience is rewarded by the audacious finale. - JONATHAN ROBERTS

score : 4/5