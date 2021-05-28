TV review: The Pursuit Of Love

Lily James (left) and Emily Beecham play cousins in the period drama based on Nancy Mitford's novel.

Perhaps the most infamous by-product of this period comedy-drama miniseries was the scandalous affair between leading lady Lily James and co-star Dominic West, which made headlines last October and threatened the father of four's 10-year marriage.

More disturbing than the 20-year age gap was that he played her insufferable father on the show.

One wonders if James' character rubbed off on her a bit too much.

Currently airing on BBC First (StarHub Ch 502) and BBC Player, and based on Nancy Mitford's novel, The Pursuit Of Love is set in Europe between the two World Wars and focuses on passionate Englishwoman Linda Radlett's (James) tumultuous love life and quest for experience and identity, as narrated by her level-headed cousin and close friend, Fanny Logan (Emily Beecham).

It is hard to feel for such a flawed, ditzy drama queen whom James portrays.

And while there are flashes of wicked irreverence, something is missing in the uneven narrative to make the show really spark.

If you are in the market for old-timey lovelorn ladies on the hunt for Mr Right, binge on Bridgerton instead.

THE PURSUIT OF LOVE (M18)

SCORE: 2.5/5