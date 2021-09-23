TV review: See (Season 2)

SEE 2 (M18)

Back in the mists of 2019, when a plucky start-up called Apple TV+ launched, See was one of its tent pole features.

With a slow start, the sci-fi drama did not hit that mythic "next Game Of Thrones" status. And given the lack of chatter and other Apple TV+ series breaking through (the mighty Ted Lasso conquering all), a second season - which is currently streaming - is a surprise.

If you are one of the stunned, steady yourself because next year, season three is expected.

See imagines a cold barren world of the future where all humans become blind and society has devolved into a brutal mediaeval system.

The ever-watchable Jason Momoa is back growling as Baba Voss, warrior and adoptive father to twins who are the only humans with sight.

This season, we get the addition of Dave Bautista as Baba's brother Edo, promising a brutal showdown and even more growling. There is no brotherly love here, especially since Edo captured a twin.

The pacing is better the second time around and it is still beautifully shot - although everything is still in low light, so See demands it be viewed in the darkest of rooms.

If you can get past a perma-palette of cold greys, there is a lot to enjoy in this overlooked fantasy epic. - JONATHAN ROBERTS

score : 3.5/5