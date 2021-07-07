TV review: Sex/Life

Adam Demos and Sarah Shahi as a pair of ex-lovers in the scandalous erotic romance drama Sex/Life, now streaming on Netflix.

SEX/LIFE (R21)

Welcome to your new guilty pleasure.

Hands down the sexiest show to ever steam up the small screen, Sex/Life has such a scandalous amount of sex and nudity, it will make the likes of Bridgerton, Sex And The City, Outlander, Game Of Thrones, Euphoria and even the Fifty Shades Of Grey movies blush.

Despite being panned by critics, the erotic romance drama is titillating viewers in all the right places and currently occupies the top spot on the Netflix chart in Singapore and many other territories.

With Sex/Life, the streaming giant has also gifted us with our summer bae Adam Demos, whose thirst trap predecessors include Ben Barnes (Shadow And Bone) and Rege-Jean Page (Bridgerton).

In fact, what is setting the Internet's loins on fire right now is the Aussie hunk's notorious full-frontal shower scene that rivals Michael Fassbender's prodigious package that director Steve McQueen so generously shared with the public in his 2011 film Shame.

Sex/Life revolves around Billie (Sarah Shahi), a suburban stay-home mum to a baby and pre-schooler who is feeling unfulfilled by her straight-laced husband Cooper (Mike Vogel).

She starts journaling to reminisce and fantasise about her tumultuous, sexually charged relationship with her bad-boy ex Brad (Demos), but things come to a head when Cooper ends up reading about her obsession and Brad tries to win her back.

Any woman who has had to give up the thrill of a wild former life and identity for the security and routine of domesticity and parenthood can certainly relate.

The sex-positive protagonist here is not some hot young thing, but a nursing mum whose hormones are running amok and whose marriage has lost its intimacy.

Amid all the hot and heavy, the performances are surprisingly good, as the characters navigate their love triangle, emotional baggage and lingering heartbreak. But there are times when you will get turned off by the choices they make.

Sex/Life has no pretensions about being a trashy soap opera, so the prudish and moralistic should steer clear.

But if you are into that kind of thing and need an escape, it will be hard not to give in to such temptation. - JEANMARIE TAN

score : 3.5/5