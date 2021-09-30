TV review: Squid Game

(From left) Park Hae-soo and Lee Jung-jae are part of the stellar ensemble cast in Squid Game.

SQUID GAME (M18)

Netflix's co-chief executive Ted Sarandos recently proclaimed the oddly titled Squid Game as its biggest non-English language show in the world.

It is easy to see why this nine-episode Korean drama is fast becoming a global phenomenon.

Currently streaming now, it sees 456 volunteers play a series of children's games for a chance to win a 45 billion won (S$52 million) jackpot. Simply be the last person standing at the end of the tournament - literally.

Much like the contestants, you would not expect that Red Light, Green Light or Tug of War would become so deadly.

While the survival plot sounds like The Hunger Games or Battle Royale, any comparison is quickly left outside the arena as the intriguing script and rich character development reel you in.

Led by a stellar ensemble cast including Lee Jung-jae and Park Hae-soo (even the cameos are fantastic), you empathise with and root for the players, each with reasons on why they choose to risk it all for money.

The production value is high for a TV show, the sets are immersive and the art direction creative.

Ignore some glaring red herrings, plot holes, occasional shoddy pacing and in-your-face gore, and Squid Game is worth bingeing. - JOANNE SOH

score : 4/5