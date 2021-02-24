TV review: Superman & Lois

The fact that Warner Bros has found a new treatment for the last son of Krypton should be applauded.

Within the first minutes of this superhero series set in the Arrowverse franchise, the origin is deftly told and we get the big premise - Clark Kent/Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch) are parents.

Their children are part of an insidious throng that has long threatened to upset peace and stability the world over - they are teenagers.

Lois and Clark's boys are twins but far from identical. Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) is the blond sports jock while Jordan (Alexander Garfin) suffers from social anxiety disorder.

Both are oblivious to dad's side gig and the question is: Will either or both inherit his powers?

While Hoechlin is a physically unconventional and rather slight Superman - and it takes a while to get past the moulded muscle suit when he is the Big S - he does exude the right amount of nice and really sells that boy scout outlook.

And he and Tulloch do have a believable chemistry, though as a team more than a couple.

While not utterly grim like some modern takes on the DC heroes, it is not the bright and breezy world of sister shows like The Flash or Supergirl. Some of the real world has leaked in here.

Clark is let go from The Daily Planet after it is bought out, and Smallville - traditionally the wholesome home of Ma and Pa Kent - is not a happy land of sun-drenched cornfields and salt-of-the-earth advice.

So here come the new Kents, who are moving back to the family farm to help the community.

However, our protagonists still fall to type - newshound Lois is suspicious of the banks and there is a new villain sabotaging nuclear facilities for Superman to face off against.

Given that creators still struggle to get DC Comics characters to work on the big screen, Superman & Lois arrives with a fresh take and sure of what it wants to do.

Whether it will keep people watching remains to be seen. To do that, the teen Kents will have to become more interesting as soon as possible.

SUPERMAN & LOIS Premieres on Warner TV (StarHub Ch 515/Singtel Ch 306) Feb 24, 9pm, with new episodes airing every Wednesday at 9.50pm

SCORE: 3/5