TV Review: Swamp Thing

The DC superheroes outside of the Arrow-verse are an odd lot.

You have the mature audience-centred Doom Patrol and Titans - replete with super-costumes and swearing.

Now we get Swamp Thing, sort of.

This horror series makes the bold move of not properly showing the titular hero until three-quarters through the second episode, and then Swamp Thing (Derek Mears) almost feels secondary to his own show.

The lead character is the fabulously named Dr Abby Arcane (Crystal Reed), a Centres for Disease Control and Prevention investigator looking into the Louisiana town of Marais and its strange swamp virus.

Anything with an infection and angry town folk is going to seem current, but what Swamp Thing adds is a heavy strain of body horror.

In places, director and executive producer Len Wiseman channels both Evil Dead and The Thing. It's gruesome stuff, and people are overtaken (or impaled) by vegetation. The horror is good. However, the sad attempts at grown-up swearing are not.

Warner TV (StarHub TV Ch 515/Singtel TV Ch 306), Wednesdays at 9.50pm

Rating: NC16

SCore: 2.5/5