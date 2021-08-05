TV review: Ted Lasso 2

Jason Sudeikis has won awards for Ted Lasso, which is now in its second season.

TED LASSO 2 (M18)

The comedy series about the titular American football coach tasked to craft a winning team in the English Premier League won over many people through word of mouth.

It has even won the show's lead Jason Sudeikis a few awards. It could be even bigger if Apple TV+ - currently streaming its second season - did more than rely on good vibes to promote its offerings.

Last season, we left AFC Richmond on a bittersweet note. Everyone at the club was getting along but the team had been relegated.

The worry would be that without internal tension in the club or anyone for Ted to charm, Ted Lasso 2 loses stakes.

Thankfully, a new challenge arrives in the form of sports psychologist Sharon Fieldstone (Sarah Niles).

The players take an instant shine to her methods but there is a glacial rift between her and Ted, both suspicious of each other's ways - science versus home-spun charm.

This dynamic is a relief for those of us who do not like things too cosy, as is the return of an old nemesis on the pitch.

While some characters seem to have lost a step - hard man footballer Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) is edging very closely to becoming a caricature - it is still good to have the gang back.

SCORE 4/5