TV review: Truth Be Told 2

(Left) Octavia Spencer as Poppy Parnell and Kate Hudson as Micah Keith in season two of Truth Be Told.

TRUTH BE TOLD 2 (M18)

Truth be told, the second season of the anthology crime drama - currently streaming on Apple TV+ - is so far a pale shadow of its soapy first outing.

How do you top a vicious murder mystery, psychotic twins played by Lizzy Caplan, and Aaron Paul as the man wrongly accused of the crime and thrown into jail as a 16-year-old?

Unfortunately, Truth Be Told 2 does not grip at the get-go.

Investigative reporter turned true crime podcaster Poppy Parnell (Octavia Spencer) dives into a new case, but this time it is very personal - the double murder of her former New York Times colleague (who also happens to be the husband of her childhood pal, Kate Hudson's Goop-style lifestyle mogul Micah Keith) and a younger man found in his arms.

Spencer continues to shine as the polarising protagonist, but the star-powered addition of Hudson is somewhat of a letdown.

As Poppy looks into the deaths, secrets are slowly revealed, Micah has a breakdown and there is a creepy random stalker lurking in the background, but the sluggish storytelling is still currently devoid of suspense (and suspects).

We know Truth Be Told will eventually go down a dark path full of twists and turns, but one hopes it does not take too much to get down and dirty. - JEANMARIE TAN

Score : 2.5/5