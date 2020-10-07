TV Review: Utopia

UTOPIA (M18)

The most interesting thing about this remake of the UK drama is the disclaimer at the start that it is "not based on actual, related or current events".

Yes, new series Utopia - currently streaming on Amazon Prime and starring John Cusack, Rainn Wilson and Sasha Lane - involves the spreading of infectious diseases.

The original version is from 2013, yet somehow this feels like a '90s throwback in look and characters. Which is surprising, considering Gillian Flynn is its creator, writer and executive producer, but this feels very far from the brilliance of Gone Girl.

It involves conspiracy theorists who believe a comic contains secret messages about a sinister force unleashing deadly diseases around the world.

It does, and an evil corporation is out to kill anyone connected to the book.

Aside from it being a really bad time to give conspiracy nuts hero status, it is strange that while Utopia is based in comics culture, it has a The Big Bang Theory-level of disdain for the community. Comics fans are lazily portrayed uniformly as mouth-breathing social inadequates and freaks.

Add to that unnecessary graphic violence and a lack of pace in the plot, and this Utopia is far from ideal. - JONATHAN ROBERTS - 2 Ticks