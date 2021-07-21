TV review: The White Lotus

(From left) Fred Hechinger plays Steve Zahn's son in The White Lotus, which is filled with unlikable characters.

THE WHITE LOTUS (M18)

HBO GO and HBO (StarHub TV Ch 601/Singtel TV Ch 420), Mondays 9am and 10pm

In this week's edition of "Did I watch the same thing as everyone else?" is the new comedy series created, written and directed by Mike White.

While the majority of reviews for this ensemble entity have been glowing, it is completely lost on me.

Set over a week in a Hawaii hotel that caters to the privileged, it follows some of the clientele as they do... not much.

If you like rich, self-absorbed bores whining and wittering among themselves, fantastic. After all, these days it is harder to find an arguing couple to dine across from.

The talent is there - Connie Britton, Steve Zahn, Alexandra Daddario, Jennifer Coolidge to name a few - but not one likable character among them.

Perhaps the performances are too good. They are so convincing as awful people, there is no desire to stay around them, let alone stick around until the end.

The smartest thing about The White Lotus is that it is shot with an oppressive amber filter for that heated and claustrophobic feel.

It works. Two episodes in and I was desperate to check out. - JONATHAN ROBERTS

Score : 2/5