TV show about Trump-Comey clash to air before US election

LOS ANGELES – A new two-part TV drama mini-series about the clash between former FBI director James Comey and US President Donald Trump over Russian interference in the 2016 election will be broadcast in September – ahead of the November elections, cable channel Showtime said on Wednesday.

The Comey Rule, described as a “behind-the-headlines account of the historically turbulent events surrounding the 2016 presidential election and its aftermath”, was initially given a broadcast slot in late November but will now air on Sept 27 and 28.

Showtime, a unit of ViacomCBS, did not give a reason for the change, but it followed complaints about the post-election timing from writer-director Billy Ray were made public earlier this week.

He had apologised to cast members about the original timing of the show in an e-mail, writing: “While I’ve made movies about my country before, this was the first time I ever made a movie for my country. We all were hoping to get this story in front of the American people months before the coming election.”

Comey also previously issued a statement expressing his dismay, saying: “I don’t understand why CBS would sit on a movie about important current events.”

Trump is running for a second term in the White House in a Nov 3 election.

Comey’s firing by Trump in 2017 triggered a 22-month investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller on Russian election interference. Mueller documented numerous contacts between Trump campaign figures and Moscow but found insufficient evidence of a criminal conspiracy.