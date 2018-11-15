Under One Roof actor Zaibo dies at 62 of cancer
Malaysian actor-comedian Zaibo, who was battling stage four esophageal cancer, died yesterday at 1.30pm. He was 62.
His wife, Madam Siti Hawa Sawal, 52, confirmed the news to mStar, The Star's Malay-language portal. She said: "Abang Zaibo is no more... please pray for him."
Zaibo is best known for his roles in 1990s series such as Malaysia's Spanar Jaya and Singapore's Under One Roof. In an interview in September, he told The Star's lifestyle portal Star2 that he accepted what God had in store for him.
"In the last five years, six of my secondary school friends have passed away. If it is fated that it is my turn, what is so unusual about it?... If I meet my creator, it is not because of cancer. I told myself, 'My fate is in God's hands.'" - THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK
