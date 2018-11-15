Under One Roof actor Zaibo dies at 62 of cancer

Zaibo is known to Singaporeans for his role as mee rebus seller Yusof in Under One Roof.

Malaysian actor-comedian Zaibo, who was battling stage four esophageal cancer, died yesterday at 1.30pm. He was 62.

His wife, Madam Siti Hawa Sawal, 52, confirmed the news to mStar, The Star's Malay-language portal. She said: "Abang Zaibo is no more... please pray for him."

Zaibo is best known for his roles in 1990s series such as Malaysia's Spanar Jaya and Singapore's Under One Roof. In an interview in September, he told The Star's lifestyle portal Star2 that he accepted what God had in store for him.