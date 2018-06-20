Vanness Wu, Arissa Cheo divorce after five years

Taiwanese actor-singer Vanness Wu and local socialite Arissa Cheo, who have been dogged by talk of their marriage being on the rocks, have split up after five years, Jayne Stars reported.

Cheo's lawyer said: "My client has always believed in marriage. However, because Vanness has sent her two divorce agreements successively, she no longer has a choice. She decided to stop living with suffering and hurt. She has decided to divorce."

The divorce was finalised after the couple lived separately for three years, Toggle reported.

A clash in personalities, irreconcilable differences and Cheo's lack of support for Wu's career were said to be reasons for their split.

Wu, 39, and Cheo, 35, got hitched in November 2013 after dating on and off for seven years.

But there were signs of trouble barely a year into their marriage, followed by public spats over Instagram.