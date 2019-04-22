Win custom Game Of Thrones x SBTG sneakers on display at MBS

In celebration of the eighth and final season of Game Of Thrones, HBO Asia commissioned Singaporean sneaker designer Mark Ong and his home-grown label SBTG to create four sneaker designs paying homage to the series.

Not available for sale, they will be on display from now till April 30 at the Limited Edt Chamber store in The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands.

But Game Of Thrones fans and avid sneakerheads in Asia stand a chance to win a pair of these kicks by visiting gameofthronessbtg.hboasia.com/

The contest ends on April 25.

Taking inspiration from the show, Mr Ong skilfully combined his signature military-inspired designs and intricate detailing with iconic Game Of Thrones themes.

Three pairs are designed with familiar colours, motifs and quotes from House Targaryen, House Stark and House Lannister, while the fourth pair is given an icy transformation by the Night King and his White Walkers.

Each pair is embedded with near-field communication (NFC) chips powered by VeChain, a public blockchain platform that allows any potential collector the ability to verify the authenticity of each pair through VeChainThor blockchain.

The NFC chips also contain exclusive behind-the-scenes videos of each sneaker design that can be played and viewed by anyone using the VeChain mobile app.