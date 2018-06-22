Swift 5 gives portability with power

Acer is making great inroads into the laptop market with lighter and more powerful models.

Enter the Acer Swift 5 (suggested retail price from $1,698) at just 970g and a 14-inch multi-touch full high-definition (HD) IPS touchscreen.

This laptop is the top choice for those who want superb portability, solid performance and a touch of style.

Portability with strength

But light is by no means flimsy — the Swift 5 is made from a sophisticated selection of materials including ultra-light magnesium-lithium alloys for the top and bottom cover, and magnesium-aluminium alloys for extra sturdiness on the palm rest area.

And the laptop is fast too — it has 8th Generation Intel® Core™ processors and up to 2 x 512GB SSD storage, as well as an eight-hour batter life.

PHOTO: ACER

It also comes equipped with Windows 10 and a 2x2 802.11ac wireless card, thereby enabling users to work effectively day and night, thanks to its backlit keyboard.

The narrow bezel design maximises the viewing experience, while Acer TrueHarmony™ with Dolby Audio Premium technology provides powerful and clear audio.

Skype for Business certification ensures crisp video-conferencing and a great experience with Cortana.

The compact workhorse also comes with power-efficient LPDDR3 RAM.

PHOTO: ACER

Great sound quality

The Swift 5 is also designed with a built-in digital microphone and optimised Dolby Audio Premium sound enhancement for greater sound. The enhancement features a surround virtualiser (for headphones and built-in speakers), dialogue enhancer, volume maximiser and bass enhancer — all of which come together to give an in-depth and complete sound experience.

More connectivity

If you want more variety, check out the Acer Swift 3 laptop.

Its sleek brushed-aluminium body has a 12-hour battery life, and comes in blue or pink for the 14-inch model weighing 1.5kg; and silver or gold for the 15.6-inch model weighing 1.8kg.

Both models offer the latest 8th Generation Intel® Core™ i5 or i7 processors and 8GB of DDR4 RAM to handle all your multitasking needs.

Acer Swift 3 PHOTO: ACER

A 2x2 MIMO 802.11ac wireless LAN ensures a rock-steady dual-band connection, perfect for streaming high definition (HD) video content.

If you need more space, the 14-inch model has a 128GB solid-state drive (SSD) paired with a 1TB hard drive.

If you like gaming, the Swift 3 has an NVIDIA GeForce MX150, with 2GB of GDDR5 VRAM perfect for running e-

sports games.