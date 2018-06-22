All-round family fun at Kallang Wave Mall

Get ready for loads of Disney-related fun on top of great deals at Kallang Wave Mall during this Great Singapore Sale (GSS) period.

Incredible deals and exciting movies

Until July 4, get a free Disney.Pixar Incredibles 2 tote bag when you spend at least $250 in no more than three same-day receipts at the mall ($300 with FairPrice Xtra receipts).

And from July 5 to July 31, get a free Disney.Pixar Incredibles 2 umbrella when you spend the same amount. Terms and conditions apply and the freebies are available while stocks last.

Also, catch a free screening of Disney.Pixar’s Incredibles 2 at OCBC Square, which is outside the mall, at noon on June 24.

Kallang Wave Mall Atrium

For family fun that is suitable for all ages and skill levels, head to Kallang Wave Mall Atrium for a game of Pool Football, which is a combination of pool and football.

Pool football PHOTO: KALLANG WAVE MALL

No cue sticks are needed. Simply use your legs to kick the soccer balls into different pockets in the life-sized pool football table.

What: Pool football

When: 1pm - 9pm, until July 15

Where: Kallang Wave Mall Atrium

Admission is free.

Neue Fit

If you prefer to try out new activities, head to Neue Fit (#02-07) and choose from a variety of classes such as combat and non-combat Brazilian Jiu-jitsu, Muay Thai, yoga and High-intensity Interval Training (HIIT).

PHOTO: NEUEFIT

Yunomori Onsen

Head to Yunomori Onsen & Spa (#02-17/18) for a relaxing soak in the onsen followed by a good massage.

The Japanese onsen is renowned for its healing benefits and the mineral-rich waters of the baths are a tonic for the mind, body and soul.

PHOTO: YUNOMORI ONSEN & SPA

It is the first onsen in Singapore and first opened at Kallang Wave Mall in May 2016.

It combines ancient Japanese bathing culture and holistic spa and body treatments to provide customers with the ultimate relaxation experience.