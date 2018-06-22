Have a good time at Yew Tee Point

Shop till you drop, have fun, and do your part for charity this Great Singapore Sale

(GSS) at YewTee Point.

THE ROPESCAPE

Until June 24, The Ropescape crochet rope playground at the Level 1 Atrium will be the centre of attention.

The RopeScape is a combination of individual nylon ropes crocheted by hand to form a 9m by 4m wide structure for children to play in.

For a $5 donation, your kids can have 20 minutes of play time, and do a good deed too.

All proceeds raised will be donated to the Association for Persons with Special Needs (APSN) — Centre for Adults.

At the end of the event, these ropes will be upcycled and transformed into a variety of everyday items — from key chains and brooches to baskets and floor rugs — by APSN and a team of dedicated volunteers.

These newly crafted products will be put up for sale at a Christmas Bazaar and all proceeds will go to the association’s Centre for Adults.

Interested in getting creative for a good cause?

Visit www.FrasersRewards.com/CallForVolunteers to sign up as volunteers for the rope upcycling workshops held between July and November, and make upcycled rope products for sale at the Christmas Bazaar.

FLASH TREASURE HUNT

Besides the RopeScape, YewTee Point has a $1,500 Flash Treasure Hunt on June 24 at 3pm in its repertoire of fun during the GSS!

With a minimum spend of $30, Frasers Rewards members will have 30 seconds to enter the ball pool of the crochet rope playground and collect as many special coloured balls for a chance to win gift cards.

SPECIAL PROMOTIONS

Untll July 1, check out these exciting deals:

FRAGRANCE FOODSTUFF (#B1-39)

Enjoy these great food pairs at $11.90 per pair (U.P. $23.40):

• Salted Egg Fish Skin + Crispy Pork Floss; or

• Salted Egg Fish Skin + Crispy Pork Floss With Oat Meal And Calcium.

BEAUTY LANGUAGE (#01-31)

Enjoy these great 1-for-1 offers:

• Byphasse Facial Wipes 40’s, $7.90 for two packs; and

• Johnson Milk Bath Refill (400ml), $2.30 for two refills.

With each purchase, you will also get a $5 voucher that can be used for the next transaction (with minimum $20 spent) when you purchase a minimum of $80 during the GSS period.

VITA GREEN (#B1-53)

Vita Hair helps to protect and arrest hair loss and whitening. Get Vita Hair at a 20 per cent discount (U.P. $89).

PHOTO: VITA GREEN



Q & M DENTAL SURGERY (#01-32)

Rejuvenate your smile at only $53.50. The price is inclusive of consultation, cleaning, polishing, sterilisation, disposables and GST.

Alternatively, you can whiten and brighten your teeth at $280.30. It is inclusive of consultation, take-home teeth-whitening kit, sterilisation, disposables and GST.

Call 6794-5263 for an appointment.

EIGHTEEN CHEFS (#B1-29/30)

For $10.80 onwards, enjoy the Sizzling Chargrill series with your choice of Striploin/Ribeye Steak, Chargrill Salmon, BBQ chicken, Eighteen Chefs All Day Special and more.

Donburi is a Japanese dish that consists of fish, meat, vegetables or other ingredients simmered together and served over rice.

For $8 onwards per dish, you can enjoy the Teriyaki Salmon Don, Black Pepper Chicken Don, Beef Don, Japanese Curry Chicken Katsu with Breaded Prawn Don or Japanese Curry Chicken Katsu Don.

For more information, refer to www.FrasersRewards.com