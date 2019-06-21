It is possible to furnish your home by spending less than $1,800 with the super deals on TVs, dining and sofa sets, beds, washing machines, fridges and more that will be available at Harvey Norman Factory Outlet's upcoming sale.

Simply answer the question on our special contest post on the TNP Facebook page (launching 12pm, Friday June 21) and answer the question for a chance to win $1,800 worth of Harvey Norman vouchers.

The winner will be contacted via direct message on their Facebook account.

Terms and Conditions

Entrants to the contest shall be deemed to have accepted the following:

Be photographed and interviewed for an article on his or her shopping experience during the sale period at the factory outlet.



Use the entire voucher within one trip during the sale period (July 4 to 8)



Use the voucher to purchase at least three items at the Harvey Norman factory outlet

If one or all of the above points cannot be fulfilled, the winner's prize will be forfeited and TNP shall be entitled to select another winner.

Entries on behalf of another person will not be accepted.

The prize is non-exchangeable, non-transferable, and is not redeemable for cash or other prizes.

Closing date is June 26, 11.59pm