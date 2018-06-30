Win training passes for 2018 ICC Singapore

The 2018 International Champions Cup (ICC) Singapore is just around the corner, with Arsenal, Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain battling it out at the National Stadium in July.

In collaboration with the organisers, The New Paper is giving away passes to each club's training session at the National Stadium. Each winner gets a pair of passes, with three pairs to be given away for each club.

To stand a chance of winning, simply answer the question below, indicate the club's training passes that you wish to win, and fill in your particulars.

Winners will be picked in a random draw and will be notified to collect their passes. This contest closes on July 8 (Sunday) at 11.59pm.