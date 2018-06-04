2018's hottest wheels include Husqvarna's Svartpilen and Vitpilen

What started as a concept bike has now become reality.

When Swedish motorcycle manufacturer Husqvarna unveiled the Vitpilen (white arrow in Swedish) at the Eicma motorcycle show in 2015, it got heads turning.

Two weeks ago, I straddled one of two "arrows" from Husqvarna in the rain. The Svartpilen (black arrow) and the Vitpilen are futuristic cafe racers.

Their minimalist looks are enhanced with round LED headlights, pancake-flat dashboards, smaller fuel tanks and short tail-ends. Husqvarna markets these light single-cylinder motorbikes as "pure" and "progressive".

The Svartpilen 401, which sells for $15,900 without the certificate of entitlement (COE), is the smaller motorbike with a 390cc engine, while the Vitpilen 701, priced at $24,900 excluding COE, has a 690cc motor.

While both are street bikes, the Svartpilen 401 has some off-road capabilities, given its chunky tyres and wide handlebars. It even has a fuel tank rack.

The Vitpilen 701 has more punch with about 103hp and is more refined, thanks to better brakes, traction control, a hydraulic clutch lever, a slipper clutch and a quick-shifter.

As if these are not enough, how about an auto-blip feature that matches your engine revs when you downshift?

One obvious difference is in the riding posture. The Vitpilen 701 has clip-on handlebars that add a sportier feel and a slight forward lean.

DUCATI PANIGALE V4 S

This has been an exciting year for new machinery.

In January, I tested Ducati's Panigale V4 S in Spain. The first production Ducati with a 1,100cc four-cylinder engine was powerful with 214hp.

Its "fairing-in-a-fairing" bodywork makes it more aerodynamic when you are on a charge at the circuit accompanied by the beautiful MotoGP wail from the exhaust pipes.

Its arsenal of smart electronic aids also helps you achieve quicker lap times safely. In expert hands, the V4 S is a bolt of lightning at the circuit.

For a non-circuit rider like me, the V4 S was forgiving. It kept me safe when I overshot turns at the circuit in Valencia.

But its $81,000 price tag reminded me that only riders with deep pockets can afford it.

At another test this year, in Spain too, I read with envy fellow contributor Sarjeet Singh's take on the new parallel twin KTM 790 Duke.

The street-fighter KTM with more than 100hp has been described as a "near-perfect" naked motorbike. Its agility puts some of its bigger rivals to shame. It steers like a hot scalpel in butter.

Very soon, The New Paper will be featuring its own local test of the KTM 790 Duke.