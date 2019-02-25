Biker Boy: Fatal accidents involving motorcyclists increase by almost 45 per cent

The number of fatal accidents involving motorcyclists rose 44.44 per cent last year.

Last year was not a great one for motorcyclists.

Accidents resulting in injuries involving motorcycles rose 2.1 per cent to 4,358 cases in last year, from 4,270 in 2017, the Traffic Police (TP) announced last week.

Fatal accidents involving motorcyclists increased 44.44 per cent to 65 cases in 2018, from 45 the year before.

Death of bikers and pillion riders - accounting for almost half of all road traffic fatalities in last year - also increased 38.6 per cent to 61 last year, from 44 in 2017.

The Traffic Police Commander, Senior Assistant Commissioner (SAC) Gerald Lim, said three factors can be attributed to motorcycle accidents.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of an event at the Road Safety Community Park in East Coast Park, SAC Lim said: "Fatigue, not having a proper lookout (for other motorists) and poor judgment - these are what's leading to accidents (for motorcyclists)."

There were other road traffic concerns too.

Drink-driving accidents registered a spike last year while red-light running violations and accidents also jumped, according to statistics released by the TP on Thursday.

There were 176 cases of drink-driving accidents last year, up by 17.3 per cent from 150 in 2017. The number of motorcyclists who were drink-driving and got involved in accidents also rose - by 51.3 per cent from 39 cases in 2017 to 59 last year.

It was also announced that the Ministry of Home Affairs would be reviewing the Road Traffic Act with the intention of enhancing criminal penalties and raising composition sums for traffic offences.

It has engaged members of the public to submit feedback on the proposed changes through government feedback portal Reach.

Overall, the road traffic fatality rate per 100,000 population rose slightly from 2.16 to 2.2 last year, reversing a gradual decline seen since 2010.

There were slight increases in the number of fatal accidents and the number of fatalities last year, by 2.6 per cent and 2.5 per cent respectively.

SIMULATION TRAINING

To inculcate good motoring habits, simulation training will be made compulsory for all learner motorists, including motorcyclists, as it would enable them to experience real-life traffic situations.

TP will also explore introducing defensive riding practical lessons for the Class 2B (200cc and below) learner riding curriculum.

It will also continue to reach out to motorbikers through engagements like the Singapore Ride Safe campaign.