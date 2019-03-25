Biker Boy: Speak the language of MotoGP

Italian MotoGP rider Andrea Dovizioso of Mission Winnow Ducati leading the pack earlier this month at the Qatar Grand Prix.

Each March signals the start of the phenomenon that is MotoGP.

It is a sport that is part ballet and part high-speed slalom skiing due to its grace and aggression.

I can just picture some families lamenting when the recent Qatar Grand Prix kicked off the 19-round MotoGP 2019.

For a few hours every Sunday, fathers, husbands and sons will stay glued to their screens as motorcycle icons take to challenging circuits at breakneck speeds.

Here are 10 MotoGP terms and nuggets of information that will hopefully allow the uninitiated to understand why the sport attracts such a loyal legion of fans.