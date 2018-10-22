Classic rides meet custom bikes at JB retro event

Singaporean Sharin Ilias with his well-maintained Yamaha RD 350 B-series, which he had acquired four years ago.

It was a ride down memory lane.

Motorcycles dating back to the 1970s held court at the inaugural Galaxious Retro Event, a motorcycle show competition of sorts.

Held at Perling Mall in Johor Baru on Oct 6, it attracted hundreds of bike enthusiasts from Malaysia and Singapore.

It was organised by Retro Bikers Singapore.

Event organiser Marwan Ahmad told The New Paper: "It is a collaboration between Malaysian and Singaporean bikers. We maintain strong ties this way, celebrating motorcycling as a way of life."

As many as 200 motorcycles were put on display at an open parking lot.

Some of the categories included RXK, 250cc and above, Custom, Cub Retro, 150cc and 125cc classes.

Among the older motorcycles were well-polished Yamaha RX 100s, Honda MBXs and Suzuki RGV250s.

Judges were looking for motorcycles that came close to their original form.

One well-maintained Singapore entry was a 1974 Yamaha twin cylinder RD 350 B-series owned by Mr Sharin Illias, 30.

He had acquired the two-stroke, air-cooled Yamaha about four years ago.

Said the civil servant: "My Yamaha is still a work in progress but it was hot in the 1970s."

Despite the RD 350 being a petrol guzzler - it gets 12km on a litre of petrol - Mr Sharin intends to renew the Yamaha's certificate of entitlement for another 10 years before registering it under the Classic plate.

Another gem from the 1990s was a Cagiva Mito Mk II, also known as the (motorcycle Grand Prix champion) Eddie Lawson replica.

Its Malaysian owner, Mr Mohamed Azizul, 44, said he had come to support the event.

"You don't see that many seven-geared motorcycles like the Cagiva," said the project planner.

"I had to put in a lot of re-wiring work on this Cagiva but I was lucky I got it for RM6,000 (S$2,000) in 2014."

The Custom category was mind-boggling, with elaborate customisation done to Honda Cubs, which rightfully belong in an art museum.

Aside from the show bike competition, Galaxious Retro Event was also the place to haggle for hard-to-find parts.

While most stalls sold modern motorcycle parts and riding apparel, a handful peddled used or new "old stock" clutch cables, sticker sets and even headlamps.

With more than 700 people in attendance, Mr Marwan said he felt inspired to put on an even better show - and possibly a two-day event - next year.