Cool to go back to school for Ride Safe Course

Biker Boy participating in the newly launched Ride Safe Course at the ComfortDelGro Driving Centre.

Among the 10 participants in last Wednesday's newly launched Ride Safe Course for bikers, we probably had 60 years of combined riding experience.

But when shown a photograph and asked which direction a chevron marker was pointing to, we all answered "towards us".

The problem was ComfortDelGro Driving Centre (CDC) chief instructor Kamsani Abdullah said it was wrong.

Even for a rider like me with more than 30 years of experience, there is still a lot to learn.

Initially introduced to corporations this year, the Ride Safe Course - a collaboration between Harley-Davidson of Singapore (HDS) and CDC - is now available to the public with three levels of experience.

Ms Dorothy Chan, general manager of HDS, said these courses are one way to "empower motorcyclists with knowledge on how to reduce their vulnerability on the roads".

ENROL FOR FREE

To walk the talk, HDS is offering new customers free enrolment. And so far, over 20 per cent of new Harley owners have benefited from the course.

Likewise, CDC chief executive Lim Tien Hock said CDC builds its business model based on safe and responsible riding and driving.

He added: "The courses allow us to further our commitment to nurture proficient and socially responsible riders."

Each course is 3 1/2 hours long and includes both theory and practical components.

While they each feature riding techniques and lessons on how a motorcycle behaves in various road conditions, there are also portions on defensive riding.

Dashcam footage of bikers involved in collisions shown to participants indicated that some bikers fail to anticipate potential hazards or keep a safe distance from the vehicles around them.

But to Mr Kamsani, 48, who has been with CDC for 21 years, bikers often get into crashes because of self-skidding.

While there are many factors leading to bikers losing control of their machines, part of the failure is not understanding their motorcycles' capabilities and their riding limits.

To keep knowledge and skills current, you will need to "refresh", Mr Kamsani said.

The important thing, he said, was to execute what we learnt in the classroom like the three cornerning styles and eye-points when negotiating turns.

While my relationship with new motorcycles is often fleeting, you may just ride away with a brand new Harley-Davidson as part of the Live for the Ride promotion. It is open to bikers who sign up for any riding course at CDC, shop at HDS or fill up their motorcycles at Shell petrol stations until Dec 31.

Komoco Motorcycles, the Harley distributor here, will be giving away a Sportster Forty-Eight motorcycle and a riding jacket. The winner will also receive a free Ride Safe Course Level 1.