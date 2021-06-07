Ducati Multistrada V4 S ready to go the distance

The 1,158cc V4 S, equipped with touring, technology and performance features as well as the kind of radar technology found on premium cars, has a machine price of $72,700.

The latest Ducati Multistrada is by far the most advanced adventure-tourer in the Italian marque's line-up.

The 2021 Ducati Multistrada V4 S boasts radar technology usually found on premium cars.

Small radar panels above the bike's front "beak" and below its rear brake lights detect vehicles fore and aft of the V4 S.

Its radar detection system works in conjunction with Ducati's active cruise control to automatically modulate braking and acceleration, keeping the desired safe distance from the vehicle ahead.

The rear-facing radar also monitors your blind spot and warns you by activating orange lights on your mirrors.

These high-tech safety features are part of Ducati's sophisticated electronics package.

There are tons of gauges displayed on its 6.5-inch TFT dashboard that may confuse the uninitiated. But toggling the menu and customising the settings through the handlebar controls is intuitive, just like using a TV's remote control.

UNIQUE DESIGN FEATURES

It comes as no surprise that the 1,158cc V4 S we tested, which is equipped with touring, technology and performance features, has a machine price of $72,700.

Looks-wise, the double-sided swing-armed bike resembles its predecessor.

But the chain-driven V4 S has unique design features.

Close to the side-mounted radiators are a series of vents to channel away hot air, and below them are winglets that add aerodynamics and flow cool air to your legs.

As expected, the six-speed V4 S hates stop-go traffic. The heat build-up from its engine and exhaust pipe can roast your left boot heel.

While it has big bike presence - a dry weight of 215kg and a bulbous 22-litre fuel tank - its weight is quickly forgotten when you take it for a spin.

In Urban mode (there are a total of four ride modes including Touring, Enduro and Sport), its power delivery is gentle in the lower revs, a bonus when navigating fluid city traffic.

Its mood changes in the middle of the rev range. That is where the 170bhp bike charges with V4 aggression towards its red line with every flick of its up/down quickshifter.

This "Jekyll and Hyde" nature is more pronounced in Sport mode, characterised by quick throttle response and harder-hitting acceleration.

You forget easily that you are on a motorcycle with a taller 19-inch diameter front wheel and 17-inch rear wheel.

Its plush, electronically adjustable suspension, sport-bike agility and high-end braking system make you feel as if you are gunning for your best lap-time on a circuit.

Let's face it. Most of us, if we could afford one, will not be riding the V4 S at breakneck speeds on the roads or torturing it on a globe-trotting adventure.

But should the itch strike you, it is ready and capable of going the distance.