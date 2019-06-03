First look: Moto Guzzi V85 TT

The Moto Guzzi V85 TT is equipped with three riding modes - Road, Rain and Off-road.

Get ready for change.

The new Moto Guzzi V85 TT, which stands for Tutto Terreno or all terrain in English, is a motorcycle with many pluses in terms of handling and performance for riders eyeing to enter this segment.

The Italian motorcycle will appeal to seasoned riders and first-timers without overwhelming them with too much power or unnecessary high-tech wizardry.

We know this because The New Paper got a first look and ride on the 853cc transverse 90-degree V-twin at the V85 TT's test launch in Khao Lak, Thailand.

The launch, the first ever in the region for the marque, brought even more good news.

The V85 TT's competitive price point will leave you with spare change for extras like panniers, lighter aftermarket exhaust pipes and perhaps an upgraded rear shock.

Most will know that prices for dual-purpose motorbikes with touring and off-road capabilities often hover above $30,000, making the dual-purpose category open only to those with deep pockets.

But the two versions available in Singapore - Enduro and Enduro Premium - will have a price tag of $25,100 and $26,200 respectively before COE and insurance.

THE RIDE

So how does the V85 TT ride?

Well, as this is only a teaser, we will keep it short.

With a 23-litre fuel tank that boasts a 23km per litre of fuel efficiency, it will take you to far-flung places before its low fuel light comes on.

Weighing 208kg dry means you can still manoeuvre the V85 TT, equipped with three riding modes - Road, Rain and Off-Road - without too much difficulty.

On the road, the V85 TT, armed with anti-lock brakes, shows off its agility as it dodges potholes, including wildlife and the occasional reversing lorry that strays onto the road.

What is hard to forget is the signature throaty exhaust growl when you throttle hard from 4,000rpm towards redline territory past 7,500rpm.

While acceleration may not be blindingly fast, it is still robust on the V85 TT, which churns 80hp and 80nm of torque at 5,000rpm.

Its upright riding position feels natural as the motorcycle has been designed with the majority in mind.

Our 220km test loop did not leave my body aching despite nearly losing balance at one of two stream crossings.

But I realised that all it needed was more throttle and faith that the suspension would soak up the bumps from riding over unseen rocks.

If given a choice, my money would be on the yellow or red-coloured V85 TT.

The yellow with red trellis frame V85 TT is iconic as it hints at Moto Guzzi's past forays in the gruelling Paris-Dakar races.

Stay tuned for a more complete ride report.