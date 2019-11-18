Get revved up for upcoming National Bikers’ Weekend

Bikers from various clubs - Team 27, Southern GTR Owners Club, Redop II Bikers and AnnaCo - will be helping with marshalling duties.

For those who remember the packed motorcycle lots and thousands who thronged the Singapore Flyer for the National Bikers' Weekend (NBW) in 2008, the iconic event known for its stunt shows and crowded booths peddling motorcycle wares is back.

This time, it will be held from Nov 22 to 24 at D'Marquee at Downtown East.

The organiser of NBW, Mr Jeffrey Sim, said that over the years, the perception of motorcyclists has changed drastically as today's bikers also bond over common interests such as charity work, food and touring.

Mr Sim, 49, told The New Paper: "The main purpose of NBW is to acknowledge the culture and passion for motorcycling in Singapore... where bikers are acknowledged as the real VIPs, hence it is a celebration of (the) motorcycling lifestyle."

Like other events, the lure of the best deals are always on riders' minds. About 30 vendors will be selling motorcycles, biker apparel and accessories.

There will be new motorcycles unveiled at NBW but more importantly, some vendors will be offering massive discounts and the lowest interest rates for loans on new motorcycles.

If you are thinking of replacing your riding wardrobe, one Italian apparel distributor will be slashing prices with discounts of 70 per cent.

Immerse yourself in the festivities and activities, and visit Race Werks. It will debut an Ipone-Peugeot SpeedFight"ing" simulator where the life-like scooter simulator will take you on circuits around the world.

Said Mr Norman Lee of Race Werks: "(You'll) discover the pleasure of riding a simulator in a fun and unique training experience."

Sensors on the simulator will monitor your riding performance and points are awarded, and setting a best lap could qualify you for the upcoming Ipone 2020 Challenge.

Also, there will be the non-competitive Gymkhana, a course designed to test riding and handling skills, particularly in tight situations.

According to Mr Sulaiman Ahmad, a Gymkhana enthusiast from MotoGymkhana Kakis, the event is a time trial sport where riders manoeuvre in the shortest time, weaving their way around a circuit.

The 44-year-old said: "This sport forces riders to create good control habits in order to be smooth in braking and acceleration. It is not so much about the speed that you are going, but more an acute idea of where you are actually going."