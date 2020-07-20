Husqvarna's Svartpilen 200 hits the mark for small bikes

The Svartpilen 200's minimalist design would fit well in any Mad Max movie.

Like an arrow sailing through the air towards its target, Husqvarna's Svartpilen 200 has a visually light appeal.

Everything that is non-essential on the 199.5cc motorcycle is dumped. What is left is a minimalist and aerodynamic ride that would fit well in any Mad Max movie.

Getting rid of excess baggage on the 2020 Svartpilen, which means black arrow in Swedish, gives the fuel-injected motorcycle its edgy and angular looks.

Its small pillion seat is the size of a loaf of bread, and on its odd-shaped 9.5-litre fuel tank is an integrated luggage rack.

Its round dashboard has the diameter of a milk can and its LED turn signals are pencil thin. At the bottom of the motorcycle is a hardly visible matte black exhaust can.

With all the clutter removed, you end up with a light 147kg dry weight on the single-cylinder Svartpilen.

This, along with keeping most of the bike's weight centralised, helps improve its centre of gravity and balance.

As a result, the narrow, six-speed Svartpilen inherits an agility that is easily exploited from the rider's seat.

The narrow Svartpilen steers into bends effortlessly with a slight dip of its dirt bike handlebars.

AIR OF EXCLUSIVITY

The anti-lock brake equipped motorcycle carries an air of exclusivity - the Husqvarna logo sits atop its front fender and the sides of its pillion seat, neon yellow threads adorn the pillion seat and Svartpilen decals are found on its black wheels.

Back-lit handlebar controls also make the Svartpilen feel special at night.

But some riders will face issues. If you are tall, there is little room to manoeuvre in the contoured seat, especially when you need to do a little off-road riding.

Its non-adjustable digital dashboard, which shows speed, revs, fuel range and gear indicator, glares in your face when the mid-day sun hits it.

The sidestand, which tucks under the left foot peg, is hard to access.

Surely passengers will not approve of the Svartpilen. But riders like me are willing to suffer for our art.

In the current below 200cc motorcycle category, we rarely come across a four-stroke motorcycle that rekindles the passion and excitement of riding.

The Svartpilen is a motorbike that can excel in Singapore's urban setting.

Its 26bhp is one of the highest in its class - it is 2bhp shy of its two-stroke competitor, the Aprilia RS125.

Above 5,500rpm, the Husqvarna's engine wakes up and rushes towards its 13,000rpm rev ceiling. Along the way, you will notice its red shift light flashing as you engage the next gear.

Cruising at 90kmh in sixth gear, the Svartpilen's tachometer reads 7,000rpm. It has a top speed of about 140kmh.

You get a well-damped ride as the Svartpilen is equipped with 43mm diameter big piston forks from WP. It also gets a WP rear shock that is adjustable for preload.

When fully fuelled, the Husqvarna, which has a fuel economy of about 30km to a litre of petrol, can cover a distance of 290km.

Engaging Supermoto mode allows you to brake slide the rear wheel into turns.

Its 17-inch diameter MRF tyres, which are capable of some off-road riding, give the Svartpilen its dual personality.

But you will need to pay a premium for the performance because the Svartpilen has a machine price of $9,900 without COE.