Latest Ducati Streetfighter is a superbike in disguise

The Ducati Streetfighter has gone the V4 route and comes with aerodynamic winglets.

Thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic, the arrival of the 2020 Ducati Streetfighter V4 S worldwide has been delayed.

But the latest Ducati is now in Singapore and Biker Boy has put a leg over it.

What we discovered in our "first look" at the 1,103cc Ducati, test-ridden recently on local roads, is that the Streetfighter V4 S is clearly a superbike in disguise.

It tries to blend in and move about incognito without a flashy fairing. But its 123Nm of torque and 208bhp, which is shy of a few ponies from the race-ready Panigale V4 S, would hardly fool any rider worth his salt.

With a machine price of $65,300, the Streetfighter is a fast machine aimed at well-heeled riders with a penchant for naked bikes.

AERODYNAMIC

Even without a fairing, it still looks sleek and aerodynamic.

What hints at its racing heritage are winglets at the sides of the huge radiator.

These winglets will not make the Streetfighter fly - but it certainly feels like it when you pin the throttle and see the speed soar instantly into licence-burning zone. In fact, the winglets - a current trend on the MotoGP grid - add downforce and stability at higher speeds.

Take a closer look and you will notice top-tier equipment adorning the Streetfighter's 178kg dry weight.

You get Ohlins electronic suspension, a steering damper, Ducati's plethora of electronic aids such as adjustable traction control, anti-lock brakes, three ride modes, an up/down quickshifter and forged aluminium wheels, among others.

If you can endure the engine heat, the Streetfighter is surprisingly traffic-friendly and comfortable to ride.

Its high and wide handlebars put some weight off your wrists compared with clip-ons found on Ducati superbikes.

Despite the difference in comfort levels, the Streetfighter steers and charges into bends on the road effortlessly, as if gunning for the chequered flag.

How do you not get carried away on the Streetfighter when its engine roars exactly like a MotoGP race bike?

