Much to Tweet about Peugeot's workhorse scooter

The Peugeot Tweet 150 is well suited for delivery riders, offering a safe ride with the food basket attached.

When it comes to scooters, there are some who appreciate the stylish classics and others who swear by the aerodynamic look of race scooters.

While Peugeot, the world's oldest motorcycle manufacturer, has a full scooter line-up, its workhorse, the Tweet 150 ABS, sits in the middle, striking a delicate balance between form and function.

It has a little bit of everything - looks and capabilities - to satisfy modern riding needs.

Design-wise, its styling is kept contemporary with flowing lines. There is nothing to suggest it would be a difficult ride.

Elements like racing lines on parts of the Tweet's bodywork add some playfulness.

Likewise, two small lights on the "nose" of the scooter offer a visual treat to what would be regarded as a utilitarian machine.

At $4,500, the Tweet 150 may not be the fastest off the grid but it should get you to your destination safely.

In the saddle, which may be a little tight for tall riders, you are greeted with a dashboard that has simple gauges.

There are two blinking symbols on the analogue speedometer - they show the fuel injection and ABS (anti-lock brake system) in operation. There is also a digital clock, fuel and trip meters.

Like most scooters, its handlebar controls are basic. Even if you have never ridden a scooter, you would instantly feel at home on the Tweet.

At the heart of this automatic scooter is its single cylinder 150cc engine that belches only 11.56bhp and 11.2Nm of torque.

Such an engine would be well-exploited in an urban landscape.

Its narrow girth and short wheelbase make the Tweet ideal for navigating tight spaces quickly.

It turns on a dime and its dry weight of 120kg is easy to push around in the carpark.

It was refreshing not to have to worry about being in the right gear.

All I had to do was work the throttle and hear the continuous variable transmission drone catch up to speed.

The Tweet performed the the 0 to 100kmh sprint in about 13 seconds and has a top speed of about 120kmh.

Then there is the excellent fuel economy - it will travel roughly 35km on a single litre of fuel. And with a 5.7-litre underseat fuel tank, you could in theory cover a distance of 200km.

Small conveniences like a hook below the handlebar to carry your Kopi O and a compartment to stash your wallet and mobile phone are standard on the Tweet.

You can store your helmet under the seat too.

While the seat was comfortable, I found it annoying that its sloped shape kept pushing me forward during hard braking.

There was nothing to complain about its steel-braided ABS brakes, though, which gave good feedback and had a progressive feel at the levers.

The front telescopic forks and dual rear shocks offered a plush ride for most of my journey.

The Tweet occasionally protested with some head shake on massive bumps, but what enhanced the comfort levels were the front and rear 16-inch diameter wheels, which cushioned bumps better than the 13-inch diameter wheels found on retro scooters.