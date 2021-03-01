New Triumph Trident 660 delivers affordable fun in riding

The Triumph Trident 660 is perfect or Singapore's urban setting.

It is difficult to get a new middleweight motorcycle for less than $20,000 before the certificate of entitlement (COE) and insurance fees.

But with the 2021 Triumph Trident 660, you can.

The middleweight British marque comes with a machine price of $16,000 before taxes, insurance and COE.

Before anybody accuses Triumph of using old parts, you should consider the new Triumph as a capable motorcycle without frills.

For some riders, doing away with all the bells and whistles, and eventually paying less for a motorcycle, might just suit them.

At the heart of the 660cc Trident is its three-cylinder engine. There are no cutting corners here as the engine belches a respectable 80bhp and 63.7Nm.

While the performance numbers are not earth-shattering compared to other middle-class sport bikes in Triumph's arsenal, its performance does not disappoint.

The manner in which the Trident makes its power, taking into account its short gear ratio, is perfect for Singapore's urban setting.

From low to mid rev, its engine pulls hard. Go past 6,000rpm to about 10,000rpm and its throaty exhaust note begins to scream.

Still, the Trident can cruise on the expressways in sixth gear at 4,200rpm with 90kmh showing on the speedometer.

Boosting its agility is a compact and light body frame.

Fully-fuelled, the six-speed Triumph has a wet weight of 189kg.

As a result, sweeping turns or quick directional changes come naturally for the Trident.

Like most naked motorcycles, the liquid-cooled bike is visually light.

It retains some classic designs like its single round clock and headlamp. Its curvy 14-litre fuel tank is also reminiscent of vintage Triumphs.

But the modern Trident undoubtedly has less clutter.

Its sportiness manifests itself via a short tail-end, which is accentuated by the lack of grab rails or a licence plate holder. A stubby exhaust pipe ups its compact appeal.

For riders who dislike high-powered motorcycles or complicated electronic functions and riding aids, the Trident may fit the bill.

I found it refreshing to blip the Triumph's throttle every time I charge into a bend and downshift a gear or two.

Matching engine revs manually, without any electronic intervention, reminds me of the past when our roads had simpler motorcycles.

The Trident has standard anti-lock brakes and only two ride modes - road and rain.

You can adjust traction control intervention levels via controls found on the left side of the handlebar.

Of course, there are obvious reasons why the Trident is cheaper than its other British-made siblings.

Its suspension, which is able to handle most road surfaces, is unlike more exclusive ones that allow personal tweaking.

Instead of Italian-made Brembo stoppers that boast great initial bite, the Trident's brakes are Nissin.

These Japanese-made brakes are equally without fault, inheriting good braking power with two-finger operation at the front brake lever.

If there are parts I would replace on the Trident, it would be the cheap-looking foot controls. Next to go is its rear shock.

But doing so would be unnecessary as it would only drive up the overall cost.