Quadro Qooder allows you to get on all fours

You should not lose your balance on this motorcycle. With four wheels, the Swiss Quadro Qooder offers more stability than conventional motorcycles - even those with three wheels.

Registered last November, the unit is the first and only one of its kind here, so it gets a lot of curious stares from other road users.

Their eyes widen when I stop the Qooder without putting my feet down. One motorist asked: "Is this a beginner's motorcycle?"

Well, it is not. You need a Class 2A licence to operate the 399cc urban commuter bike.

The Qooder's design is contemporary and bold, especially with four large wheel wells accommodating 14-inch wheels, massive passenger grab rails and spacious seats.

While slightly resembling Piaggio's three-wheeled MP3 (both are 2.2m long as well), the automatic Qooder is 4cm wider and has a wheelbase that is 4cm longer.

But how different does it ride?

Well, it leans into bends just like any conventional motorcycle.

However, with its portly dimensions, 281kg fully fuelled weight and mild performance figures (32.5bhp and 38.5Nm of torque), you could say the Qooder is as agile as an aircraft carrier.

But it has redeeming qualities even if it lacks sophisticated electronic riding aids.

TILT

QUADRO QOODER Price $24,000 (without COE andinsurance)

Engine 399cc liquid-cooled 4-valve single cylinder

Transmission Continuously variable, two belt drives

Power 32.5bhp at 7,000rpm

Torque 38.5Nm at 5,000rpm

0-100kmh 9 seconds (tested)

Top speed Over 140kmh (estimated)

Fuel consumption 5.3 litres/100km

Agent Mah

For instance, a patented Hydraulic Tilting System - a fully independent hydro-pneumatic suspension system.

The system allows the wheels to tilt in bends and hug the curvature of the road better. Working independently at each wheel, it also enhances traction for the bike and confidence for the rider.

A camera placed under one front wheel captures well the suspension moving furiously up and down while tilting.

The Qooder is able to drift, perform "doughnuts" and ride over potholes without threatening to unseat its rider. In some ways, it feels like a dirt bike.

Stopping action is impressive, even if there is some slight skidding over loose terrain.

You get all-wheel braking when you grab the left brake lever and step on the brake pedal on the floorboard. The right lever stops only the front wheels.

All four 240mm brake rotors are lined with steel-braided hoses. A small handle on the right of the seat acts as a handbrake, which you engage when the Qooder is parked on slopes.

Unlike a scooter, the water-cooled Qooder has power fed to its rear wheels via two belt drives.

For a more enthusiastic pick-up, get the revs above 5,000rpm. At 5,600rpm, it cruises comfortably at 90kmh. The Qooder can cover about 250km on its 14-litre tank.

Its large windscreen is a little low for taller riders.

Also, the storage area under the pillion seat is too small for a full-face helmet.

And despite its confidence on unpaved surfaces, you would do well to look out for rocks.

The bike's exhaust pipe sits precariously low, in between its rear wheels.