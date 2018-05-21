Redesigned Suzuki Burgman 400 scooter can still do it all

The latest Suzuki Burgman 400 steers without too much effort despite its size.

Its traits are similar to its predecessor's, but the 2018 Suzuki Burgman 400 is a middle-weight luxury scooter that can stand on its own.

LOOK AND DESIGN

What is clear is its sporty, aerodynamic look. The matte black scheme and foldable passenger footpegs give the automatic Burgman that compact feel.

Where the previous Burgman sported a roundish passenger seat, the current one is more sculpted, with the addition of a lumbar support for the rider.

Chrome on its central handbrake, two side compartments and a carbon-looking dashboard, add visual appeal. The Burgman comes alive with LED head and brake lights on.

ERGONOMICS

Riders may be drawn to its reassuring riding posture. The reach to the floor is not intimidating due to its lower stance.

For city riding, the floorboard space is generous unless you have particularly large feet.

Fast Facts Make and model: 2018 Suzuki Burgman 400 Capacity: 400cc Engine: Fuel-injected, single cylinder Transmission: Fully automatic Price including COE: About $24,000

You will also feel "cocooned" behind the large windscreen and muscular fairings.

POWER AND HANDLING

Here is where the fuel-injected Burgman 400 shines. It has more "go" from standstill and better mid-range, given its larger engine with more torque.

Where small-capacity scooters below 200cc start to wheeze, the Burgman 400 picks up the slack with a twist of the throttle. It fits well in the city where "stop-go" traffic is common.

Its larger 15-inch diameter wheels give it better cushioning. The ride is plusher with its linkage-assisted single rear shock.

The Burgman steers without too much effort despite its size. In the rain, its commitment to bends was predictable, especially with its grippy tyres.

Also, when you hold a steady throttle below 5,000rpm, a green "eco" light shows up on the dashboard. I averaged 29km to a litre of fuel during my test, which is not bad.

But if you slow down too much or grab a fistful of brakes, the Burgman will take time getting up to highway speed again.

TECHNOLOGY

The Burgman 400 has an anti-lock brake system. Its dashboard is largely unchanged, with analogue speedometer and RPM clocks flanking a digital window displaying a fuel gauge, mileage and average fuel consumption.

VERDICT

The redesigned look is sportier yet retains the do-it-all character most scooter riders demand. For more "go" from a mid-sized scooter, this will fit the bill.