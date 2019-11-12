Accessories, lingerie deals await at OG's Joy Of Giving sale

Experience the joy of giving with OG as the Christmas season approaches and superb fashion deals await.

This year, the local department store's Joy Of Giving sale takes place from Nov 7 till Dec 26.

Get that accessory you have been yearning for at slashed prices.

A Pierre Cardin Zip Around Wallet and Coin Purse Set is now selling at $139 (usual price $218) while a Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club Leather Bucket Bag and Shoulder Bag are going for $139 (usual price $279) and $119 (usual price $239) respectively.

In addition, OG Gold Members get an additional 10 per cent off.

Timepieces from Reebok and Claude Bernard are now on sale at $69 (usual price $179) and $168 (usual price $262 to $337) respectively.

And if you are looking to save on lingerie, over at Pierre Cardin, you can buy three pieces and get one free on all regular-priced items as well as a free 360-degree Vacuum Thermal Flask (worth $29.90) with $150 purchase.

Meanwhile, look out for Triumph's buy five and get two free or buy six and get three free deals, that come with a $50 to $60 voucher. - ELAINE LEE